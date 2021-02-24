Vai Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.61 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Vai has a market cap of $178.13 million and $17.61 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.84 or 0.00494591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00066764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00080477 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00074489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00475108 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 178,868,933 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Vai Token Trading

Vai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

