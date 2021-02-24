Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts accounts for about 2.4% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III owned 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.93.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $11.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.48. 10,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,182. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $313.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.29.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

