Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Shares Up 5.3%

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $320.25 and last traded at $319.72. 458,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 400,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.82. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

