Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.82

Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82, with a volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Valhi by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Valhi by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Valhi during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

