Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

VLY opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.66.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,702,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 527,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 158,239 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

