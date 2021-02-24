Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $238.38

Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $238.38 and last traded at $237.96, with a volume of 6448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,243 shares of company stock worth $9,330,516 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

