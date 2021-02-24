Valor Token (VALOR) Price Tops $0.33

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $493,488.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.41 or 0.00723725 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00032658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00038186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00059989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

