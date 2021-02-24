Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 42,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,923. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

