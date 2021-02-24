Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $4,001,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 259,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,249,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.38. 2,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,267. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.82. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $133.43.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.