Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.93

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.93 and last traded at $69.59, with a volume of 1559937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 224.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

