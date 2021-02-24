Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.26. 443,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,929,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

