Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 7.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after purchasing an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,998,000 after acquiring an additional 430,344 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 219,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 196,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,021,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,430. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.