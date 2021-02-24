Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

