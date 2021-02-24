Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Increased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 15.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,611,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

