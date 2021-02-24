Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, hitting $163.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,732. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $160.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.26 and a 200 day moving average of $131.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

