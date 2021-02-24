Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.74. 172,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,668. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $362.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

