Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 77,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,617 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.79.

