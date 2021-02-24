Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 25.0% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $69,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 189,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 102,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.93. 162,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,538. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

