Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.6% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,739,000.

VTI traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.74. 264,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,538. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $208.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

