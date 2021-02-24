Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,700 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 4.2% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.78. The stock had a trading volume of 195,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,325. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.