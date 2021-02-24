Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Invests $5.36 Million in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 164,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,364,000. Yelp comprises 4.0% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. owned 0.22% of Yelp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,378,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after acquiring an additional 636,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after acquiring an additional 393,953 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 24.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 350,148 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 319,174 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Truist raised their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,148. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.93 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

