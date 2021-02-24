Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. Sells 7,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 9.1% of Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,347,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $307,043,000 after buying an additional 92,346 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,878,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,976,000 after buying an additional 244,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,849,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,329,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $84.69. 1,223,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,394,605. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a PE ratio of 114.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.