Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 6,919,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 20,593,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of -0.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter worth $8,031,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 26.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after buying an additional 907,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth $4,120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vaxart by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 493,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 400.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 480,760 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

