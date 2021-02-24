Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading Up 7.1%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.65 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 340,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 358,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vaxcyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 81,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,664,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $66,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,633.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 589,630 shares of company stock worth $16,116,634 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 1,158.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 924,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth $2,029,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

