Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.53

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 18211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

