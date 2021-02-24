Vedanta Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,467 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 511% compared to the typical daily volume of 404 call options.
NYSE:VEDL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Vedanta has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%.
About Vedanta
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.