Vedanta Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,467 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 511% compared to the typical daily volume of 404 call options.

NYSE:VEDL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 20,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Vedanta has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vedanta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,556,000 after buying an additional 38,206 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Vedanta by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 539,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vedanta by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 939,228 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vedanta by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

