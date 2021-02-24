Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. Veeco Instruments also reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 57.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 99,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,643 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 57,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 412.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 178,556 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.32. 428,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,214. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.81.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

