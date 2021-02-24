Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $22,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $796,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV opened at $291.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.99 and its 200-day moving average is $280.02. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.96.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

