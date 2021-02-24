Velas Market Cap Reaches $82.69 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Velas token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $82.69 million and $1.44 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001048 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.