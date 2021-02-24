Venus Price Tops $71.41 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Venus has a market cap of $615.92 million and approximately $150.67 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for $71.41 or 0.00141104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,521.96 or 0.99823171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00039294 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006663 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,624,468 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.