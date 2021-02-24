VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in VEON by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,953,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 102,875 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in VEON by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 66,354,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239,898 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,083,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 602,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in VEON by 773.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

VEON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HSBC cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

