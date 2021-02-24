VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in VEON by 31.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. VEON Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VEON from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

