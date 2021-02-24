Verasity Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.54 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Verasity has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $3.12 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00079900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013017 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00236574 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001805 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

