Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Trading 7.1% Higher

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.57. 4,975,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 3,650,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $436.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verastem by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,751 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,607,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,325,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,298,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 163,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,254,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 841,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

