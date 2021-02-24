VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,651 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 409,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 639,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.