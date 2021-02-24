VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.28. VEREIT also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

