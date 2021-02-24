VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Trading 5.1% Higher

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.29. 1,666,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,679,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

Get VEREIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 409,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41,219 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 87.4% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of VEREIT by 112.1% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 639,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

About VEREIT (NYSE:VER)

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.