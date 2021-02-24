VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Trading 5.1% Higher

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.29. 1,666,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,679,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.06.
About VEREIT (NYSE:VER)
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
