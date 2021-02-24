Verge (XVG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $326.90 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $326.90 million and $18.47 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.84 or 0.00363231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,432,347,566 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

