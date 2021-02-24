Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report sales of $45.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. Vericel reported sales of $39.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $124.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.65 million to $124.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $162.91 million, with estimates ranging from $155.70 million to $178.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vericel.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,737,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vericel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

