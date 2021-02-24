Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $14.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.51. The company had a trading volume of 63,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,174. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.26 and its 200-day moving average is $191.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

