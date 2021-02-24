Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,721 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $185.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.43. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.08.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

