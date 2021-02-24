Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Price Down 9.6% Following Weak Earnings

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $166.85 and last traded at $167.53. 3,605,952 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 334% from the average session volume of 831,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.36.

The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.43.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

