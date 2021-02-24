Veritaseum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $160,550.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for about $22.08 or 0.00043845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $47.46 million and $160,550.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.34 or 0.00727473 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00032362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00060023 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (VERI) is a token. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com

Veritaseum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

