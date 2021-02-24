Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 193.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.14. 564,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,638,789. The company has a market capitalization of $236.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

