Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Bank of America

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VET. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.56.

Shares of TSE:VET traded up C$0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,451,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,808. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

