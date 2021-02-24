Veros Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 79.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Veros has a market capitalization of $441,069.69 and approximately $32.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veros coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Veros has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00777474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00039836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060937 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.11 or 0.04680506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00040341 BTC.

About Veros

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

