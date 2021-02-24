Veros (VRS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,043.00

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 42.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Veros has a market capitalization of $445,298.76 and approximately $2,043.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Veros has traded 72.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.50 or 0.00727677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039893 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros (VRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.