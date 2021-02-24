Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,228 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,534 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $68,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mirova raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.46. 54,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.85 and its 200-day moving average is $238.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

