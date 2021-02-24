Vesper One Day Volume Reaches $8.11 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $24.63 or 0.00048904 BTC on exchanges. Vesper has a market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.78 or 0.00498001 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00066597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00080649 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00072736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.00469009 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,586 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.