VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from VGI Partners’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$9.60.

VGI Partners Company Profile

VGI Partners Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to high net worth individuals, family offices, endowment funds and other wholesale clients. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets across the globe.

